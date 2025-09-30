LifeGoal Wealth Advisors Has $999,000 Stock Holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF $CGMS

LifeGoal Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 74.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,969 shares during the quarter. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF makes up 0.9% of LifeGoal Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 50.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,175,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,762 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 167.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,005,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,047 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,636,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,286,000 after acquiring an additional 643,199 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,261,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,739,000 after acquiring an additional 459,655 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,120,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,896,000 after acquiring an additional 406,566 shares during the period.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF stock opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.40. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $28.08.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1306 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

