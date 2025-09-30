iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Acquired by LifeGoal Wealth Advisors

LifeGoal Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 51,524 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 157,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,337 shares in the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 284.3% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 101,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 75,022 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL opened at $193.30 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.00.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

