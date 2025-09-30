Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO is LifeGoal Wealth Advisors’ 3rd Largest Position

LifeGoal Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,866 shares during the period. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF accounts for approximately 9.0% of LifeGoal Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors owned 0.15% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $9,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGGO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGGO stock opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.90. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $34.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

