Presper Financial Architects LLC Buys Shares of 82,079 BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. $HYT

Presper Financial Architects LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 82,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund makes up about 0.6% of Presper Financial Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 72,442 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at about $620,000. Ramiah Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at about $492,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 44.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 123,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at about $235,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HYT opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

