LifeGoal Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF $HTAB

LifeGoal Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,988 shares during the period. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of LifeGoal Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors owned about 0.38% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,130,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,847,000 after buying an additional 155,248 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $704,000.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF stock opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Profile

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

