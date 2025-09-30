Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 6,000 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. $AUR

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 463.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

NASDAQ AUR opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $10.77. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.48.

Insider Activity

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Donahoe purchased 162,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $990,255.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 162,337 shares in the company, valued at $990,255.70. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

