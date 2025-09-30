Mastercard Incorporated $MA is Bennett Selby Investments LP’s 7th Largest Position

Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 4.0% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $568.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $513.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $579.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $560.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $465.59 and a twelve month high of $601.77.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,004.23. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,391 shares of company stock worth $20,836,514 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.89.

Get Our Latest Report on MA

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.