Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 593,415.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 45,617,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,910,000 after buying an additional 45,609,923 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,173.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,563,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,370,000 after buying an additional 1,544,860 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,240,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,314 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,745.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 873,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,282,000 after acquiring an additional 843,003 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,043,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,519,000 after acquiring an additional 490,469 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.62. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $83.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.2584 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

