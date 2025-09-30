Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Makes New $259,000 Investment in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 134,500.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $78.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $79.13.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

