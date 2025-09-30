Northwest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STIP. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 226,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $103.34 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $103.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.86.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

