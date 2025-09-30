Leverty Financial Group LLC Invests $20.06 Million in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF $JPEF

Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 285,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,059,000. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:JPEF opened at $74.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.40 and a 200-day moving average of $68.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $55.46 and a twelve month high of $74.40.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

