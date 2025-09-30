Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 932 ($12.52) and last traded at GBX 932 ($12.52), with a volume of 507110 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 894 ($12.01).

KNOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Friday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,025 price target on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,041.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3,292.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 781.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 742.11.

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.

