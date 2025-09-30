Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,676 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurley Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 92,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 73,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.34.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.