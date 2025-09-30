VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF $ANGL Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,188,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,828 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 3.15% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $93,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,856.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2,786.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 386,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,719,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

ANGL stock opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.85. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $29.75.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1497 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.