Oakworth Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in KLA Corporation $KLAC

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1,114.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in KLA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. IFC Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 4.6% during the first quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in KLA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 1,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $1,064.13 on Tuesday. KLA Corporation has a 12-month low of $551.33 and a 12-month high of $1,085.60. The company has a market capitalization of $140.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $931.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $827.89.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 112.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. KLA has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 7.760-9.300 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 25.01%.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 13,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.50, for a total value of $12,090,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,128,418. The trade was a 33.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 8,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total value of $7,354,210.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,488,132.72. This trade represents a 41.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,605 shares of company stock valued at $29,348,291 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $900.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $1,093.00 price target on shares of KLA and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $775.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $900.29.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

