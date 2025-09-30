Oakworth Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Oakworth Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $402,291,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,093,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,488,000 after purchasing an additional 541,579 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,561,000 after purchasing an additional 190,007 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,406,000 after buying an additional 120,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $65,613,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $942.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $917.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $765.10. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $525.91 and a 12-month high of $980.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.72.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.70 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on United Rentals from $786.00 to $952.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on United Rentals from $565.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $911.06.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

