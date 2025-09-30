Oakworth Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

Oakworth Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRL. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 9,725.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,335,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,270,000 after buying an additional 2,312,024 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 485.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,963,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,755,000 after buying an additional 1,628,382 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth $23,427,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,157,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,594,000 after buying an additional 405,719 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth $8,961,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research lowered Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.88.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of HRL opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.31. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 6.26%.Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.67%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

