Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. Sells 119 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 0.4% of Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $254,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 30.1% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 395.8% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $238,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $280.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.98 and its 200-day moving average is $258.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

