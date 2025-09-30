Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 126.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO James Woys acquired 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,559,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,176.14. The trade was a 15.54% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $107,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,719.94. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $193.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12 month low of $151.95 and a 12 month high of $359.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $216.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $373.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.18.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

