LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 722 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $95.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.28. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $96.14.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.3383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

