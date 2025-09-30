Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,889 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,602,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,100 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,642,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,794,000 after purchasing an additional 17,893 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,675,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,023,000 after purchasing an additional 117,686 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,171,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,309,000 after purchasing an additional 198,869 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,301,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,536,000 after purchasing an additional 95,194 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $119.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.39 and a twelve month high of $121.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.28.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1419 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

