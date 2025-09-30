Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 267,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $73,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Salesforce by 30.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 59,970 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,367,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Salesforce by 31.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 344,887 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,016,000 after buying an additional 81,916 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Salesforce by 10.5% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 114,532 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE CRM opened at $244.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.48 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.22.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.91, for a total transaction of $546,547.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,439,711.61. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,889,213. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.