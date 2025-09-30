Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Increases Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 1.4% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 396.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $185.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.39 and a 200 day moving average of $197.30. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $279.41.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price target on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.91.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

