Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 4,325 Shares of Tema Heart & Health ETF $HRTS

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Tema Heart & Health ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. Tema Heart & Health ETF makes up 1.1% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Tema Heart & Health ETF worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Tema Heart & Health ETF in the first quarter worth $1,655,000.

Tema Heart & Health ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HRTS opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. Tema Heart & Health ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58. The stock has a market cap of $50.80 million, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66.

Tema Heart & Health ETF Company Profile

The Tema Obesity & Cardiometabolic ETF (HRTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that concentrates on companies focused on the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and/or metabolic diseases from companies all around the world. Using both top-down and bottom-up stock selection, the fund identifies innovative companies deemed attractive.

