Falcon Wealth Planning Decreases Stock Holdings in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Falcon Wealth Planning decreased its holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Cintas were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Randolph Co Inc raised its position in Cintas by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 266,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,394,000 after buying an additional 99,731 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 7.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Cintas by 200.8% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 12,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 17.6% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its position in Cintas by 1.9% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,049.15. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,557,080.80. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Trading Up 1.0%

Cintas stock opened at $202.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.16 and a 200 day moving average of $212.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.01. Cintas Corporation has a 12-month low of $180.78 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cintas

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.