LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 560 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total value of $177,249.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,622.90. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total value of $2,604,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 80,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,032,866.33. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Dbs Bank raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.70.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $288.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.44. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.18 and a 12 month high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

