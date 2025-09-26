Amarillo National Bank Acquires Shares of 1,130 Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Amarillo National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 16,373.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 304,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,537,000 after buying an additional 303,078 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 484,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after buying an additional 312,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock opened at $164.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 102.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

