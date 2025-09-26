TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 667 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,174,580. This trade represents a 21.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,092 shares of company stock worth $32,960,165. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Westpark Capital raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.06.

Oracle Trading Down 5.6%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $291.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.48. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $827.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

