Patron Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,475 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Postrock Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Postrock Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 16,746 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $29,211.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,746.75. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $116,464.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 158,009 shares in the company, valued at $10,551,841.02. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 15th. CICC Research began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $67.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $268.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

