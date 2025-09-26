Selective Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,961 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $218.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wall Street Zen raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 21,997,911 shares of company stock worth $4,989,630,574 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

