International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Stake Increased by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,159,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,515 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,636,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,608,000 after purchasing an additional 524,633 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,516,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,812,000 after purchasing an additional 52,317 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,550,000 after buying an additional 889,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,108,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,022,000 after buying an additional 24,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $281.76 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $296.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.09 and a 200-day moving average of $257.72. The firm has a market cap of $261.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

