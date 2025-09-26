Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Bought by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $713.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $675.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $937.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $735.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $767.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $675.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.61.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,331,504. The trade was a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

