The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Acquired by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,230,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,129 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,068,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,758,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in TJX Companies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,489,305,000 after buying an additional 1,104,292 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,330,717,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,000,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,273,000 after buying an additional 247,579 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $141.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.36 and a 200-day moving average of $128.11. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.22 and a 52-week high of $145.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.