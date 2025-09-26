The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 210.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4,485.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.58.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $141.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.11. The company has a market cap of $157.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.22 and a 52 week high of $145.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.72%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

