Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,125 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 210.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4,485.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of TJX opened at $141.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.11. The stock has a market cap of $157.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.22 and a 12 month high of $145.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.72%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

