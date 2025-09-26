Dakota Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 706.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,575 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.1% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeConte Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,676,461.30. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 270,198 shares of company stock valued at $44,183,576. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.2%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $161.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.84. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $186.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.68, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

