McAdam LLC Raises Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,575,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797,066 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,405 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,629,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,357.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,859,000 after purchasing an additional 913,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 101.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,374,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,068,000 after buying an additional 692,113 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $70.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.39 and a 200 day moving average of $62.67. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $71.40.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

