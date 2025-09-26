CX Institutional Buys 748 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

CX Institutional boosted its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $291.28 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $827.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,092 shares of company stock valued at $32,960,165 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $195.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.06.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

