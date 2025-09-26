Mather Group LLC. Acquires 1,234 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,979,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $450,868,000 after acquiring an additional 491,002 shares in the last quarter. Corient IA LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 31,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,773,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average is $48.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

