McAdam LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

McAdam LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 410.2% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $377,000. First American Bank increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $484.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.53. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $618.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price target on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

