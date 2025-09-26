Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys 182 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,965 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Target by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 21.4% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 1.2% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 1.3%

Target stock opened at $87.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.30 and a 1-year high of $161.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on TGT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Target from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.