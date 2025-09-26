First City Capital Management Inc. Invests $325,000 in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,023 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 86.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in Tesla by 59.7% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $440.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Friday, September 5th. Baird R W upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.74.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $423.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 244.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.11 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

