1,292 Shares in Oracle Corporation $ORCL Purchased by MKT Advisors LLC

MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,292 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Oracle by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 172,483 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $28,743,000 after buying an additional 115,059 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Down 5.6%

NYSE ORCL opened at $291.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $827.73 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.48. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the transaction, the insider owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,174,580. This represents a 21.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,507,622.93. The trade was a 19.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,092 shares of company stock worth $32,960,165 over the last 90 days. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.