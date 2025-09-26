Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Stake Trimmed by Prakash Investment Advisors LLC

Prakash Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,770 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 8.5% of Prakash Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.6% during the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.9% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 1,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $423.39 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $212.11 and a one year high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.73, a PEG ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,080.36. This trade represents a 40.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,462. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Dbs Bank increased their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

