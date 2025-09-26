Traveka Wealth LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Traveka Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $11,421,213,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 65,631.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,225,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,508,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213,123 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $4,238,764,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Mastercard by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,526,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,413,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3,493.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 934,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,914,000 after purchasing an additional 908,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3%

MA stock opened at $567.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $512.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $465.59 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $578.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $559.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,004.23. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,349 shares of company stock valued at $21,372,994 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.