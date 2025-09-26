Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Purchased by Kingsman Wealth Management Inc.

Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 81.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,192 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 1.4% of Kingsman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,590,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,353 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,863,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967,705 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,240,638 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,401,873,000 after buying an additional 720,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,667,322 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $995,801,000 after buying an additional 394,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. This represents a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,184,206.28. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 604,571 shares of company stock valued at $58,920,741. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.06.

NYSE UBER opened at $97.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $203.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.95.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

