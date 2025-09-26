Old North State Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Old North State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 654 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 53.8% during the second quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 143 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $198.00 target price (down previously from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.7%

UNH stock opened at $345.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $313.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.40. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

