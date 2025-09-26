Well Done LLC Sells 443 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Well Done LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Melius started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Melius Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of XOM opened at $115.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.46. The company has a market cap of $493.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

