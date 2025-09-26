PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 43.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,972 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $139.92 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $177.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $191.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.79.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.13.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

