Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.3%

ISRG opened at $438.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.10, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.82. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $157,956.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,898.14. The trade was a 23.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This represents a 92.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

